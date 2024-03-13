BreakingNews
Most Georgia lawmakers back crackdown on TikTok
Politics

Most Georgia lawmakers back crackdown on TikTok

House passes bill to require social media company to sever ties with China or face ban
Devotees of TikTok monitor voting at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday as the House passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app if its China-based owner doesn't sell. Lawmakers say the app's owner, ByteDance, is beholden to the Chinese government, which could demand access to the data of TikTok's consumers in the U.S. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Devotees of TikTok monitor voting at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday as the House passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app if its China-based owner doesn't sell. Lawmakers say the app's owner, ByteDance, is beholden to the Chinese government, which could demand access to the data of TikTok's consumers in the U.S. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By
16 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — All but two of Georgia’s 14 members in the U.S. House supported legislation that could lead to TikTok going dark in the U.S.

That was despite a heavy lobbying campaign from the owners of the popular video-based social media app, as well as users and creators who flooded lawmakers’ phone lines.

“TikTok is a national security threat,” Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, posted on social media after the vote.

He pointed out that TikTok has ties to the Chinese Communist Party and said it should separate itself from parent company ByteDance if it wants to remain active in the U.S.

“The choice is yours,” Carter wrote.

The House voted overwhelmingly Wednesday in favor of the bill, which would require ByteDance to sell off its stake in TikTok to avoid a complete ban. Prior to the vote, lawmakers received classified briefings alleging national security concerns with the app, including that the Chinese government could use it to control or manipulate U.S. citizens’ phones or data.

The final vote was 352-65. The only members of Georgia’s delegation who opposed the bill were Reps. Nikema Williams, a liberal Democrat from Atlanta, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, a hard-right conservative from Rome.

During debate on the measure, Greene said that banning TikTok was the wrong approach to combating the growing influence of China. She also said she and many other Americans don’t trust that the U.S. government has good intentions in its proposed ban of the app and said it was violating free speech protections.

“This is a Pandora’s box,” she said. “What’s to stop Congress or the United States government in the future from forcing the sale of another social media company, claiming that it’s protecting Americans’ data from foreign adversaries?”

The bill now goes to the Senate, where it’s unclear whether it will be brought to the floor for a vote. Senate Leader Chuck Schumer issued a noncommittal statement, promising only that he would review the measure.

HOW THEY VOTED ON THE TIKTOK BAN, H.R. 7521

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Fulton judge kills six counts in Trump indictment2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Speed, drug use contributed to fatal Forsyth County crash, authorities say
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Club at ATL to expand at Hartsfield-Jackson
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Club at ATL to expand at Hartsfield-Jackson
4h ago

Credit: AP

House passes a bill that could lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner refuses to sell
58m ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC file photos

Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
1h ago
Fulton judge dismisses some counts in Trump election interference indictment
2h ago
Low turnout leads to smooth presidential primary
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

Carson Beck’s ‘Lambo’ dominates Georgia spring football discussion
20h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
5h ago
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’