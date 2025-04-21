Monday Mailbag: Ranked-choice voting, David Scott and Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

“He is now joining what could be a very crowded race against Congressman Scott, a 12-term incumbent, who has faced a lot of questions about his age and his health,” said Bluestein.

The trio also fields questions from listeners about President Donald Trump’s defiance of the Supreme Court and the latest updates on the “big beautiful bill” he wants to push through Congress.

