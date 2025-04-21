Breaking: Pope Francis dies at age 88
Monday Mailbag: Ranked-choice voting, David Scott and Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

‘Politically Georgia’ hosts answer questions from the listener mailbag.
By
16 minutes ago

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the hosts answer questions from the listener mailbag.

AJC journalists Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell dive into questions centered around the 2026 elections as listeners ask about candidates outside of Atlanta and about ranked choice voting.

They also answer questions about Everton Blair, the former Gwinnett school board chair challenging longtime U.S. Rep. David Scott.

“He is now joining what could be a very crowded race against Congressman Scott, a 12-term incumbent, who has faced a lot of questions about his age and his health,” said Bluestein.

The trio also fields questions from listeners about President Donald Trump’s defiance of the Supreme Court and the latest updates on the “big beautiful bill” he wants to push through Congress.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

On the next episode: Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explore Gov. Brian Kemp’s potential bid for U.S. Senate.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

