Monday Mailbag: Ranked-choice voting, David Scott and Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the hosts answer questions from the listener mailbag.
AJC journalists Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell dive into questions centered around the 2026 elections as listeners ask about candidates outside of Atlanta and about ranked choice voting.
They also answer questions about Everton Blair, the former Gwinnett school board chair challenging longtime U.S. Rep. David Scott.
“He is now joining what could be a very crowded race against Congressman Scott, a 12-term incumbent, who has faced a lot of questions about his age and his health,” said Bluestein.
The trio also fields questions from listeners about President Donald Trump’s defiance of the Supreme Court and the latest updates on the “big beautiful bill” he wants to push through Congress.
New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.
On the next episode: Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explore Gov. Brian Kemp’s potential bid for U.S. Senate.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Former Gwinnett school board chair jumps in race to challenge 12-term Rep. David Scott
Everton Blair, a former Gwinnett school board chair, becomes latest Democrat to test Rep. David Scott’s staying power in Congress.
Geoff Duncan: ‘We have an opportunity as Georgians to step up’
AJC contributor Geoff Duncan and Georgia Democrats Interim Chair talk building momentum for 2026 cycle.
Donald Trump’s comeback fuels a new kind of Georgia Democratic campaign
Sen. Jason Esteves' campaign for governor shows how more Georgia Democrats are not running away from national issues in state races.
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Thousands greet first light of Easter atop Stone Mountain
The sunrise tradition is shared among Christians around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.
Orange Crush delivers ‘vibe you want’ at annual HBCU beach bash
Orange Crush, a notoriously rowdy spring break party held on popular Tybee Island, starts new era as a sanctioned music festival.