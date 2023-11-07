McCormick, not Greene, takes lead on House censure of Tlaib

A competing resolution by fellow Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is still pending but struggling to gain traction, with members flocking to McCormick’s competing measure instead.

All Republicans and one Democrat voted against a Democratic-led effort to table McCormick’s bill, defeating that motion 213-208. Georgia’s delegation split strictly along party lines with all five Democrats voting to shelf the bill and all nine Republicans voting to keep it alive.

Six Republicans voted with Democrats to table the measure. But the motion failed in part because eight Democrats did not vote and a ninth voted “present.”

A final vote on the censure resolution is scheduled for Wednesday, but the House moved forward with debate on the bill led by McCormick, who accused Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat and the only Palestinian American in Congress, of calling for the destruction of Israel and the genocide of Jewish people.

“If this is not worthy of censure, what is?” said McCormick, a Suwanee Republican. “When you can call for the annihilation of a country and its people, if that’s not worthy of a censure, what is?”

Tlaib is accused of making incendiary remarks during an Oct. 18 pro-Palestine protest reacting to Israel’s incursion in the Gaza Strip, which itself was a response to Hamas’ attack on Israel earlier in the month. Since then, Tlaib has also made controversial comments about Israel and its leaders and defended using a phrase that is considered antisemitic.

Although there are signs that some Democrats may support McCormick’s censure legislation, the vast majority said the effort infringes on Tlaib’s First Amendment rights. Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is Jewish, said that he was defending Tlaib’s right to speak even if he disagrees with what she says.

“At this moment when democracy is under siege all over the world, America must stand tall for the Constitution of the United States,” Raskin said. “And this resolution is about one thing and one thing only, the punishment of speech.”

Tlaib, speaking in her own defense on the House floor, was overcome with emotion. She said she was speaking up to highlight the plight of Palestinians who have faced an oppressive Israeli government.

“Speaking up to save lives, no matter faith, no matter ethnicity, should not be controversial in this chamber,” she said. “The cries of the Palestinian and Israeli children sound no different to me.”

McCormick’s resolution does not require Tlaib to stand in the front of the House chamber while the rebuke is read aloud, a concession that could help increase support for his bill.

Greene’s resolution, introduced last week, described Tlaib’s participation in the Oct. 18 protest at a House office building as an attempted insurrection. While more than 300 people were arrested during the protest after refusing to comply with officers’ orders, there were no serious injuries and no protesters entered the Capitol itself.

McCormick and 22 other Republicans voted with Democrats to table Greene’s legislation, saying the language she used was inaccurate and unnecessary.

His staff said he approached Greene after the vote and offered to work with her on revisions, but she declined. The Rome Republican then trashed the 23 GOP defectors as “pathetic” and “feckless” to her huge social media audience.

McCormick spent the days that followed crafting his version of the censure resolution and working with House GOP leaders to position the legislation for a successful vote, aides say.

Greene submitted a revised censure resolution Monday that replaced the word “insurrection” with “illegal occupation.”

With McCormick’s measure moving ahead, there may not be much appetite from members of either party to support a second Tlaib censure measure.

House Republican leaders may also be more inclined to help McCormick achieve a high-profile legislative win. His suburban Atlanta district is likely to be redrawn in the coming weeks as part of a court-ordered redistricting session in the Georgia General Assembly, making it more competitive in a general election.

Censures, which are formal condemnations of members of Congress, are rare. Only 25 members have been censured in the history of the House.

Most recently, Republicans voted in June to censure California Democrat Adam Schiff over comments he made about former President Donald Trump during the first impeachment investigation. In 2021, Republican Paul Gosar of Arizona was censured and removed from committees after sharing content on social media that Democrats deemed violent and racist.