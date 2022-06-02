McBath, Johnson join other Democrats in backing slate of gun control measures

“When will we stop relying upon this failed notion that the only thing that stops bad guys is good guys?” he said during debate. “Congress can stop some bad guys with some good legislation, and that’s what we’re here to do today.”

Much of the discussion during Thursday’s hearing showed a clear partisan divide. While Johnson, McBath and the other Democrats called for stricter gun laws, Republicans said any limits on the sale or purchase of guns and accessories would make schools and law-abiding citizens less safe while infringing on Second Amendment rights.

“We all want to keep children safe in school, but this bill wouldn’t do that,” said Ohio U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee. “This bill is just another Democrat attack on the Second Amendment, and it’s likely just the start.”

The gun safety legislation was expected to be approved by the committee on a party-line vote, lining up floor action for next week. The House is also expected to bring to the floor a separate bill sponsored by McBath that would create a national “red flag” law to allow guns to be taken away from people deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators is in discussions in hopes of coming up with a package that can get the support of 60 members in that chamber to avoid a filibuster. As a result, whatever the Senate comes up with is likely to be less sweeping and far-reaching than what House Democrats are pushing.