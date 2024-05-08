Marjorie Taylor Greene’s effort to oust Johnson as House speaker fails

Both Republican and Democratic colleagues booed loudly as Greene laid out her case against Johnson during a speech Wednesday afternoon on the House floor. She was interrupted by jeers several times as she spoke.

Although Greene knew that her motion to vacate was likely to fail, she said previously that she wanted the vote to happen anyway so voters would know where their lawmakers stand. She is expected to address the media later this evening.

Former President Donald Trump praised Greene’s “spirit” in a post on his social media site Truth Social, but he wrote that now is not the time to challenge Johnson, whom he called “a good man who is trying very hard.”

“With a Majority of One, shortly growing to three or four, we’re not in a position of voting on a Motion to Vacate,” Trump wrote. “At some point, we may very well be, but this is not the time.”

Trump had earlier signaled that he did not support Greene’s effort to remove Johnson.

Earlier this week, Greene had put a pause on her efforts to remove Johnson as speaker. The two met privately on Monday and Tuesday.

She asked him to make four assurances to prevent the ouster vote. They included not bringing to the floor any bill to provide additional money to help Ukraine in its war with Russia and to agree not to send bills to the floor that don’t have the support of a majority of Republicans.

Neither she nor Johnson confirmed whether an agreement was reached.

But in a surprise move Wednesday, Greene moved forward with the vote on her motion to vacate.

Now that her effort has failed, it is unclear how Greene will proceed. She can file another motion to vacate at any time. Democrats who helped save Johnson have indicated they may not continue to support him if multiple votes are called.