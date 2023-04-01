Georgia’s 14th: The district represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene

The new boundaries make it slightly less conservative, yet still a safe haven for Republicans. But instead of snatching parts of rural Haralson and Pickens counties, the new boundaries curl around exurban Paulding County to pick up portions of southwest Cobb that include Austell and Powder Springs.

They also just happen to be some of the most solidly Democratic, and most diverse, portions of the suburban county. The area is home to the first Black mayor in Cobb County and the launching pad for the county’s first African American commissioner.