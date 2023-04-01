Georgia’s 14th: The district represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene

When state lawmakers redrew Georgia’s districts in 2021, the 14th Congressional District spanned a dozen sparsely populated counties in the northwest corner of Georgia. It was overwhelmingly white, rural and Republican. In 2020, President Donald Trump — who lost Georgia and nationally — captured the district by nearly 50 percentage points.
The new boundaries make it slightly less conservative, yet still a safe haven for Republicans. But instead of snatching parts of rural Haralson and Pickens counties, the new boundaries curl around exurban Paulding County to pick up portions of southwest Cobb that include Austell and Powder Springs.
They also just happen to be some of the most solidly Democratic, and most diverse, portions of the suburban county. The area is home to the first Black mayor in Cobb County and the launching pad for the county’s first African American commissioner.
The district is represented by conservative Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Credit: Isaac Sabetai
Credit: Isaac Sabetai
Credit: Jess Rapfogel/AP