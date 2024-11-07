Lt. Gov. Burt Jones weighs in on what a Trump victory could mean for Georgia

One of the key issues for Jones is getting federal funding for Georgia’s agricultural industry after it was devastated by Hurricane Helene. Despite the millions of dollars the state put forward to help with immediate relief efforts last week, he said the state will need aid from the federal government for the “billions of dollars worth of damage” Helene caused.

Jones also said Trump’s recent praise for Gov. Brian Kemp could aid Georgia in his second term.

“There is no ill will,” Jones said. “President Trump is going to be the president, and I’m looking forward to working with him, and I know Gov. Kemp is as well.”

Another issue Jones plans to address in the upcoming legislative session is Medicaid expansion. He said he is unsure where he stands on it but is open to discussion.

“I’m open to let it have a legislative debate and just see what the folks in the Legislature think about it,” Jones said.

In the aftermath of the Apalachee school shooting, Jones said he’d also like to tackle the breakdown in school safety communication.

“I still maintain that our school systems and our school boards need to have better security measures in place, and so I’m going to propose that we put in an additional $100-plus million this upcoming session,” Jones said.