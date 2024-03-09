BreakingNews
‘Look, I’m not a young guy:’ Biden is not letting his age get in the way

54 minutes ago

Throughout President Joe Biden’s term and now his bid for reelection, a common concern and criticism has been his age.

The 81-year-old is making no excuses for it in his first ad of his spring media campaign and is casting himself as more impactful and fit for the job than his predecessor, Donald Trump.

“Look, I’m not a young guy. That’s no secret. But, here’s the deal: I understand how to get things done for the American people,” the campaign begins.

Biden continues with a list of accomplishments, including leading the country through the pandemic, strengthening the economy and passing a law that lowers prescription drug prices.

“Donald Trump believes the job of the president is to take care of Donald Trump. I believe the job of the president is to fight for you — the American people. And that’s what I’m doing,” he says.

