Ex-Willis friend says DA’s relationship with Nathan Wade began earlier than they acknowledged

Robin Yeartie, a former friend of Fani Willis, said the district attorney began her romantic relationship with Nathan Wade shortly after they met at a municipal court conference in 2019, when they were both municipal court judges.

She said there’s “no doubt” that the relationship continued until she last spoke with Willis in spring 2022.

Her testimony contradicts a sworn affidavit from Wade earlier this month, where Wade said his romance with Willis didn’t begin until 2022, after he began work on the Trump case.