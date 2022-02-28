Loeffler, Georgia Senate GOP leaders team up for 2022 election push

One of the committees will partner with Loeffler, who has been raising money to help GOP efforts since shortly after losing her U.S. Senate seat in January 2021. A press release announcing the committee said it will “immediately begin to build a seven-figure, statewide field operation to support conservative candidates with full-time staff and resources ahead of November. “

Since the Republican majority in the House and Senate redrew voting lines to their advantage in November, the GOP is expected to continue to control the General Assembly after the elections this fall.

“Together, we’re building a statewide apparatus that will stop the tide of the blue wave, and make important gains for the GOP at the local level – so that every Georgia family can continue to grow and prosper under strong, Republican leadership,” said Sen. John F. Kennedy, D-Macon, Senate majority caucus chairman and head of Citizens for a Greater Georgia.