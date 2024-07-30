LIVE: Kamala Harris stops at Paschal’s en route to rally

- Greg Bluestein

4:44 p.m.: ‘Herstory in the making’ banner flies at rally

Stacey Livingston from Coweta County was among a group of Harris supporters gathered at the entrance of the rally in Atlanta with a banner that read “Herstory in the making.””I drove all the way up here to let everybody know: we won’t go back,” Livingston said.The Georgian said she’s worried that another Republican presidency would reduce women’s rights further after the dismantling of federal abortion protections.”We cannot vote for Trump,” she said. “Trump would take us backwards — we should have a choice over our body.”Next to her, Sarah Cusick a Candler Park resident said she’s “riding the energy of Kamala support.””I’m very excited to see this many people excited about her candidacy,” she said. “There’s so much curiosity and faith that this can happen with her — we can actually get another four years and stop Trump in his tracks.”

-Vanessa McCray

4:32 p.m.: Georgia officials welcome vice president

Vice President Kamala Harris just disembarked, accompanied by Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and Rep. Nikema Williams, the chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia.

She came over to give brief remarks to the assembled media.

- Greg Bluestein

4:23 p.m.: Rally attendees await Harris

As Harris prepares to head into Atlanta for the presidential campaign rally, attendees were sharing their stories of support.

Gracie Bulleit, 32, grew up in Atlanta and now lives in North Carolina. She attended the Harris rally with her friend, Samantha Bush, 31, who flew in early Tuesday morning for the event from Detroit. The women said their No. 1 issue this election is reproductive rights.

“Safe and affordable access to abortion and birth control,” said Bulleit.

Credit: Vanessa McCray Credit: Vanessa McCray

Seeing abortion rights stripped was a wake-up call for young women.

“We grew up with Roe v. Wade. The very real fear that we weren’t going to have access was terrifying,” Bulleit said. “It got me 100% more involved and paying attention.”

Bush said she had grown up being told that it was “crazy” to think the Supreme Court could overturn the landmark ruling.

“It’s a scary time,” Bush said, adding that she wish more men were also invested in the issue.

Bulleit said she’s noticed a renewed vigor to the election since Harris became the presumptive nominee. “The energy feels so tangible.”

- Vanessa McCray

4:11 p.m.: Harris arrives in Atlanta

Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Atlanta ahead of a Tuesday evening rally at Georgia State University’s convocation center, her first campaign event in the state since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

Harris is set to speak at about 7 p.m. at the downtown Atlanta venue, where she’ll be joined by rap star Megan Thee Stallion and top Democratic officials. Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a GOP supporter, is also expected at the event.

She’s set to return to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after the event and depart at about 8:30 p.m., though her campaign expects her to be back in Georgia within weeks. This is her sixth trip to the state this year.

President Joe Biden’s decision about a week ago to halt his reelection bid has upended the political landscape in Georgia, giving despondent Democrats new hope of recapturing the state — and triggering promises from Republicans to compete with renewed vigor.

Just as Harris was preparing to arrive, former President Donald Trump’s campaign announced he will hold a joint rally with U.S. Sen. JD Vance, his running mate, at the same Atlanta venue on Saturday.

- Greg Bluestein