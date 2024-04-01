LISTEN: Donald Trump is coming back to Georgia

As the race for the White House heats up, former President Donald Trump is returning to the Peach State.

Trump is coming back to Atlanta for a fundraiser next week.

Donald Trump is returning to Georgia for a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by some of his top MAGA allies. #gapol pic.twitter.com/0o9Zg5EjAj — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 31, 2024

Only about 12,000 votes separated Trump and Joe Biden in Georgia in the 2020 race for president.

Professor Andra Gillespie says that as we transition out of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s presidential election could set some expectations on both sides of the aisle.

“People are returning to their natural voting habits ... so we’re (Georgia) a swing state now because we’re looking back at 2020,” Gillespie says.

Then, the podcast turns to what’s expected to be a major issue in this year’s presidential campaign and one already figuring prominently in Georgia: immigration.

A new immigration bill is awaiting Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature.

At the beginning of the General Assembly’s session, Kemp did not signal an interest in making significant changes to immigration laws. But the killing of nursing student Laken Riley changed that dynamic.

Authorities say the man charged in Riley’s death entered the country illegally.

This brought forth House Bill 1105, which would require sheriffs to coordinate with federal authorities to enforce immigration laws and would punish them if they don’t.

Immigration lawyer Chuck Kuck says he has concerns about the execution of this law.

“They’re going to check people who don’t look like me. There’s an element of racism and profiling with this,” Kuck says.

Kemp has less than 40 days to sign this bill and others from the legislative session into law or veto them.

