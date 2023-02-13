BreakingNews
Crews working to put out large apartment fire near Marietta
Lieutenant governor brings back Georgia field reps

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones on Monday announced his intent to bring back field representatives as part of his constituent services effort.

The effort is similar to a program last run under former Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle.

“I recognize that constituent issues are not uniform across our counties, cities and local communities,” Jones said in a statement. “Each community in Georgia, from the mountains to the coast, is impacted by unique issues.”

Three representatives will serve different Georgia regions. T.J. Hudson will oversee the field representative program as well as work with residents in eastern Georgia from Morgan to Echols counties. Luke Hetland will work with north Georgia counties and Ben Garcia will work with counties in west Georgia.

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Hudson, Hetland and Garcia are expected to hold weekly mobile office hours in different counties across their regions. The also can be contacted through the field representative website.

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

