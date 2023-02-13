Lieutenant governor brings back Georgia field reps

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones on Monday announced his intent to bring back field representatives as part of his constituent services effort.
The effort is similar to a program last run under former Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle.
“I recognize that constituent issues are not uniform across our counties, cities and local communities,” Jones said in a statement. “Each community in Georgia, from the mountains to the coast, is impacted by unique issues.”
Three representatives will serve different Georgia regions. T.J. Hudson will oversee the field representative program as well as work with residents in eastern Georgia from Morgan to Echols counties. Luke Hetland will work with north Georgia counties and Ben Garcia will work with counties in west Georgia.
Credit: Maya T. Prabhu
Hudson, Hetland and Garcia are expected to hold weekly mobile office hours in different counties across their regions. The also can be contacted through the field representative website.
