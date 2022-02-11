Land purchase for Camden County spaceport delayed for special election

Spaceport officials are courting private companies to launch small rockets — sending satellites, supplies and possibly people into orbit — up to 12 times a year from the site.

Since 2015, Camden County, in the southeast corner of Georgia, has sought approval from the FAA to build Spaceport Camden, a proposed 12,000-acre facility. The county has spent about $10.3 million to pursue the project.

Camden County officials are seeking to purchase 4,000 acres previously owned by Union Carbide Corp. that over the years has served as a manufacturing depot for insecticides, chemicals and trip flares. An additional 8,000 acres that would be used for the site are owned by Bayer CropScience.

Two Camden County residents initially filed the lawsuit in December seeking to block the land purchase, but a judge ruled against them. Once the probate court verified the signatures on the petition, they again asked the judge to stop the purchase from happening until after the special election.