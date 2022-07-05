Combined Shape Caption

Ketanji Brown Jackson , To Become the First Black Woman , Sworn in As Supreme Court Justice.On June 30, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in as an associate Supreme Court Justice.CBS reports that the swearing-in will take place as Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement becomes official. .The historic swearing-in ceremony will make Jackson the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. .The historic swearing-in ceremony will make Jackson the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. .Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the constitutional oath, while Breyer will administer the judicial oath.Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the constitutional oath, while Breyer will administer the judicial oath.Breyer's retirement will bring his nearly 28-year tenure serving the Court to an end. .It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the rule of law, Stephen Breyer, Supreme Court Justice, via CBS.Breyer announced his retirement in January, revealing his plans to step down at the end of the term to President Joe Biden.Breyer announced his retirement in January, revealing his plans to step down at the end of the term to President Joe Biden.He was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1994 by former President Bill Clinton. .In February, Biden announced Jackson would be his nominee to replace Breyer.Her nomination was approved by the Senate less than two months later