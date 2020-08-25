Kemp says special session might have to wait until after November elections

Both House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan have been critical of the idea, in part because they feared a special session would rob GOP lawmakers of crucial pre-Nov. 3 campaigning time. Other lawmakers questioned the need to spend state money - and take time away from their districts - to make a fix the Legislature could handle in January.

Officially, Kemp said Aug. 5 that he was compelled to call lawmakers back because of “legitimate questions” involving an incorrect tracking number in House Bill 105. Rick Ruskell, the General Assembly’s legislative counsel, said he was asked about the issue that Kemp cited before the bill was passed and that he believes no fix is needed.

Kemp signed House Bill 105, which granted a state tax exemption on federal aid received by storm victims. The bill also included a 50 cents-per-ride fee on ride-share, taxi and limo services.

However, he said there were problems in the drafting of the bill.

In his signing message, the governor also said, “Such special session may also be timely to address other budgetary and oversight issues.”

Lawmakers in June passed a state budget that cut $2.2 billion in spending — including $950 million from k-12 schools — because the COVID-19 recession has shrunk state revenue. However revenue collections have been stronger than expected - which Kemp’s office has attributed to the governor’s decision to open Georgia’s economy early from the COVID shutdown.

Under state law, governors decide what issues lawmakers can consider in a special session, so other things could be addressed.

The General Assembly was called into a post-election special session in 2018 after the elections to provide a Hurricane Michael relief package for South Georgia. Lawmakers also used the session to tack on a tax break on fuel for airlines, with most of the benefit accruing to Delta Air Lines.