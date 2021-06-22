Kemp promotes two key deputies to powerful health agency posts

The governor announced Tuesday that Caylee Noggle, his deputy chief of staff, will succeed Frank Berry as commissioner of the Department of Community Health. Berry is retiring at the end of the month as leader of the agency, which allocates $17 billion in healthcare spending each year.

Noggle was Kemp’s interim chief of staff after top aide Tim Fleming stepped down, and she also was assigned to be the chief of staff to Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey as the global coronavirus pandemic worsened. She previously served as the chief management officer in the governor’s office.