Fulton elections worker receives Profile in Courage Award
Kemp, Perdue to square off in WSB debate

Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and his Republican challenger, David Perdue, are set to meet in their first debate Sunday night on WSB.

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp and his Republican challenger, David Perdue, will meet in the primary season’s first debate Sunday, hosted by WSB-TV.

The one-hour, live faceoff will take place at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by Channel 2 Action News anchor Justin Farmer.

Then a U.S. senator, Perdue famously skipped a debate in December 2020, leaving Democrat Jon Ossoff standing next to an empty podium. Ossoff went on to unseat Perdue in the contest, which helped determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Perdue, who has the backing of former President Donald Trump, has been lagging behind Kemp in recent polls. He is hoping to give his underdog campaign a boost with a strong performance Sunday night. Kemp will likely showcase a string of conservative wins from the recent legislative session, including measures to loosen firearm restrictions and control how “divisive” issues of race and gender are taught in public schools.

Debate panelists are WSB political reporter Richard Elliot, WSB Community & Public Affairs Director Condace Pressley, Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein, and Univision 34 Atlanta reporter Rafael Olavarría.

The debate is the first of three the two rivals have agreed to in advance of the May 24 primary. Savannah’s WTOC will host the second one April 28, and the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting will wrap things up May 1.

Sunday’s debate will be broadcast live on WSB-TV and streamed on WSB Now.

