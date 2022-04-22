Kemp, Perdue to square off in WSB debate

The one-hour, live faceoff will take place at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by Channel 2 Action News anchor Justin Farmer.

Then a U.S. senator, Perdue famously skipped a debate in December 2020, leaving Democrat Jon Ossoff standing next to an empty podium. Ossoff went on to unseat Perdue in the contest, which helped determine control of the U.S. Senate.