Kemp approves COVID protections for Ga. businesses

Senate Bill 359 blocks negligence suits as long as companies follow social distancing, disinfection and other safety protocols outlined by public health officials. Customers and employees can still file cases if they can prove “gross negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, reckless infliction of harm, or intentional infliction of harm,” a higher standard of proof.

The measure was a top priority of the business community, which warned of a deluge of frivolous lawsuits without extra legal protections. It passed during the closing moments of the Legislature’s abbreviated June session with largely Republican support.