Kemp appoints first Black women to lead Georgia revenue, technology agencies

Kemp said Robyn Crittenden will be the new state revenue commissioner, replacing David Curry, who resigned to run for Congress. Frank O’Connell had served as interim commissioner the past few weeks. Crittenden is the first Black Georgian to run the Department of Revenue.

Crittenden has served as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Human Services, which runs several social service programs, and she served briefly as secretary of state after Kemp resigned that job following his win in the November 2018 gubernatorial election. She also was chief operating officer of the Georgia Student Finance Commission.