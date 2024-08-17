Politics

Kamala Harris leans on star power in Georgia ahead of Democratic National Convention

Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she walks on the stage at a rally at the Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. It is her first campaign event in Georgia since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin / ajc.com)

By
10 hours ago

The four-day Democratic National Convention in Chicago is likely to be a star-studded affair. But Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is leaning on celebrities to mobilize voters in Georgia ahead of the gala.

Actress and singer Danielle Brooks will kick off a canvas launch in north Fulton County on Saturday as part of another “weekend of action” in Georgia. The campaign said the events aim to engage more than 4,000 voters across the state.

So far, more than 35,000 new volunteers in Georgia have signed up for the campaign since President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and Harris became the party’s nominee.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

