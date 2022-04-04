Judiciary Committee expected to advance Jackson nomination to Supreme Court

Jackson, if confirmed, would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

The Judiciary Committee is expected to decide Monday whether to recommend confirming her. Even if the 22-member panel deadlocks because none of its 11 Republicans are willing to support Jackson, Democrats still can use other mechanisms to move the process to the Senate floor.

A final confirmation vote is expected to take place later in the week. So far, only one Republican, Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, has said she will vote with Democrats to confirm Jackson. That could be enough to achieve the majority vote required without the vice president serving as a tie-breaker.

The January 2021 election of Ossoff and Raphael Warnock gave Democrats a 50-vote majority in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris available to break any ties in their favor.

Ossoff and other Democrats on the Judiciary Committee have criticized how some Republicans, particularly Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, treated Jackson during the hearings.

They asked her questions about critical race theory and sentencing choices she made as a trial judge, which touched on today’s partisan culture wars but aren’t directly connected to the work she would do as a Supreme Court justice.

But Republicans have defended the line of questioning, saying Jackson was treated no worse than recent conservative nominees to the high court.

“I would ask them to go back and reflect on their behavior in the prior two Supreme Court confirmation processes and see if that’s not the pot calling the kettle black,” said North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, who serves on the Judiciary Committee.

Ossoff said he was dismayed at times when the process of confirming just the 116th person in U.S. history to serve on the Supreme Court got bogged down in bickering.

“There’s a childishness that has taken root in the culture of Congress,” he said. “My constituents, no matter their politics, expect a focus on substance.”