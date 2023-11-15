Judge to issue protective order in Georgia Trump case

A Fulton County judge Wednesday said he would draft an order protecting some evidence from pre-trial disclosure in the Donald Trump election interference case – even as a defense attorney admitted he had already leaked witness interviews to the news media.
Prosecutors and most defense attorneys in the case tentatively agreed to an order that would allow some evidence shared during the discovery process to be labeled “sensitive” and withheld from public scrutiny, at least initially. At a hearing Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee indicated he would draft a protective order based on the proposed compromise.
The early skirmish over the leak of prosecution interviews with four former defendants who are now cooperating with the district attorney illustrates the intensity of the public spotlight on the Fulton County case, one of four criminal indictments Trump is facing. It also shows how difficult it will be to manage a small army of defendants and attorneys. Fifteen defendants remain after Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Scott Hall pleaded guilty,
McAfee’s decision came over the objection of news organizations – including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution – that argued the evidence in the case is of tremendous public interest and should not be withheld.
The judge’s decision also followed a courtroom admission by Jonathan Miller – an attorney for defendant Misty Hampton – that he leaked some previously undisclosed videotaped testimony to the news media earlier this week.
Miller said the testimony aided his client’s case and “the public needs to know that.”
McAfee admonished Miller and cited the leak as evidence of the need for a protective order.
“It seems like having open (evidence) files for everyone to start litigating the case before we actually get inside of a courtroom comes with a lot of side effects that I don’t know if we’ve thought through,” McAfee said.
