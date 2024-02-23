Judge sets March 1 hearing on Willis disqualification

A Fulton County judge will hear arguments next Friday on whether District Attorney Fani Willis and her entire staff should be disqualified from prosecuting the election interference case.
Numerous defendants in the case say Willis should be disqualified for having an improper romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired to oversee the case. They say Willis has a financial stake in the prosecution because Wade paid thousands of dollars for the couple to travel to Aruba, Napa Valley and other locations with money he earned from the case.
Last week Willis and Wade testified their romantic relationship began after she contracted with him to oversee the case and ended last summer. They also testified that they split the travel costs roughly equally.
Judge Scott McAfee also heard testimony from a former friend and employee of Willis who testified their romantic relationship began before Willis hired him in November 2021.
Now McAfee has scheduled arguments on the issue for March 1.
The disqualification debate has sidetracked the election case against former President Donald Trump and 14 other defendants. If Willis is disqualified, it could substantially delay or even bring an end to the case.
