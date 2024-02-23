Judge sets March 1 hearing on Willis disqualification

A Fulton County judge will hear arguments next Friday on whether District Attorney Fani Willis and her entire staff should be disqualified from prosecuting the election interference case.

Numerous defendants in the case say Willis should be disqualified for having an improper romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired to oversee the case. They say Willis has a financial stake in the prosecution because Wade paid thousands of dollars for the couple to travel to Aruba, Napa Valley and other locations with money he earned from the case.

Last week Willis and Wade testified their romantic relationship began after she contracted with him to oversee the case and ended last summer. They also testified that they split the travel costs roughly equally.