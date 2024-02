At the center of the action today is Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. McAfee had been on the bench less than a year when he drew the Trump election interference case. (Fulton County assigns cases to judges by random selection).

His calm, evenhanded and methodical style overseeing the sprawling case has won widespread praise so far. Today will be a big test. In August The AJC’s Jeremy Redmon and Bill Rankin profiled McAfee. It’s worth a read:

