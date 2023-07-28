BreakingNews
Judge schedules hearing on Trump’s motion to disqualify DA Willis

Judge schedules hearing on Trump’s motion to disqualify DA Willis

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Politics
By
33 minutes ago
X

A judge has set a hearing for Aug. 10 on a motion by Donald Trump’s attorneys to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting possible criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Legal observers consider Trump’s motion a long shot, but the hearing comes as Willis could be on the verge of asking a recently seated grand jury to hand up an indictments. All signs point to the former president being charged.

Senior Superior Court Judge Stephen Schuster, in an order signed Friday, also directed both sides to submit their legal briefs on the issue no later than Aug. 8.

Schuster, a former Cobb County judge, was assigned the case after all of Fulton’s judges were recused because the motion was filed not just against Willis, but also against fellow Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.

McBurney oversaw the special purpose grand jury that heard testimony from almost 75 witnesses in the election probe. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Atlanta lawyer Josh Archer to represent McBurney in the case, and Archer has been joined by attorney Katherine Carey.

Trump’s motion also seeks to prevent the DA’s office from using any evidence obtained by the special grand jury and to quash its final report, which recommends several unspecified people be indicted.

Trump’s filing — called a writ of mandamus and prohibition — seeks to head that off. It was initially filed before the Georgia Supreme Court, but the court unanimously declined to hear it and indicated that, if it had agreed to do so, the motion would have failed. Trump’s legal team then filed a similar motion in Fulton Superior Court.

Also Friday, Cathy Latham, the former chair of the Coffee County GOP and an alternate elector who cast her vote for Trump, joined Trump’s motion. And attorneys for former state GOP chair David Shafer, another alternate elector who has been notified he is a target of the investigation, made an entry of appearance in the case before Schuster.

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta, state leaders laud Marvin Arrington Sr. as a legendary role model3h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Cops: Victim survives suspected murder-suicide attempt in SW Atlanta
48m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves announce precautions against heat for current homestand
3h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

‘We can’t do this alone’: Atlanta police seek leads in Piedmont Park stabbing
4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

‘We can’t do this alone’: Atlanta police seek leads in Piedmont Park stabbing
4h ago

Credit: John Spink

Fill ‘er up — Gas prices keep on rising and rising...
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia might ramp up election security upgrades after Capitol summit
4h ago
Security preparations begin at Fulton courthouse for possible Trump indictment
8h ago
Capitol Recap: Trump is strong in Georgia donations, not necessarily donors
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
7h ago
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top