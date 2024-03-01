BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in court hearing that’s overshadowed Fulton DA’s election interference case
Judge says that ‘money changed hands’ is no longer a theory

16 minutes ago

Judge Scott McAfee noted that it’s no longer mere speculation that money changed hands between Fani Willis and Nathan Wade during their romantic relationship.

“I think it was conceded that that balance could run in the district attorney’s favor,” McAfee said. “Purchases were made back and forth, that’s the state’s position.”

Prosecutor Adam Abbate acknowledged that money was exchanged between Wade and Willis. But he said whether the district attorney profited off those transactions is speculation.

Abbate said many of the questions defense attorneys had asked Willis were irrelevant and designed only to embarrass her. He said the witnesses that defense counsel presented in support of their bid to disqualify Willis were not credible and included a “disgruntled” former employee of the district attorney’s office.

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee presides in court, Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool)

Rosie Manins is a legal affairs reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Long pauses, halting answers as prosecutor answers questions from judge
8m ago
Prosecutors argue burden hasn’t been met for removal
40m ago
Willis arrives at hearing
47m ago
