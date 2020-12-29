Judge rejects attempt to cancel Georgia voters before Senate runoffs

Gardner, the sister of Democrat Stacey Abrams, ruled that the voter challenges violated federal laws protecting voting rights.

Systemic removals of voters are barred within 90 days of a federal election, according to the National Voter Registration Act. In addition, voters can’t be removed until they’ve been notified and then don’t vote in two federal election cycles.

Gardner ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, Majority Forward, a nonprofit organization that supports voter registration efforts represented by Democratic Party attorney Marc Elias.

“Republicans tried to disenfranchise over 300,000 Georgia voters. This victory means 4,000 voters in two counties are protected,” Elias wrote on Twitter. “We continue to monitor how other Georgia counties respond to the suppression scheme. Where necessary, we will sue and we will win.”

Change of address lists are unreliable sources for challenging voter eligibility, according to the plaintiffs. Voters who temporarily forward their mail, including members of the military and caregivers, are still allowed to participate in Georgia elections. In addition, voters may have moved back to Georgia.

Gardner’s ruling protected the registrations of 4,033 voters in Muscogee County and 152 voters in Ben Hill county.

The largest remaining challenge to Georgia voter eligibility is pending in Forsyth County, where the elections board found probable cause to contest the residency of over 5,000 voters based on a request by state Rep. Marc Morris, a Republican from Cumming.