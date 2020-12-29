Judge rejects attempt to cancel Georgia voters before Senate runoffs

A federal judge on Monday halted challenges to the eligibility of over 4,000 Georgia voters, ruling that they must be allowed to cast regular ballots in the U.S. Senate runoff election.
U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner granted a restraining order that prevents election officials in Muscogee and Ben Hill counties from moving forward with canceling voter registrations as early voting is underway.
The ruling comes in response to an attempt by the Texas-based organization True the Vote and the Georgia Republican Party to challenge more than 364,000 voters whose names showed up on U.S. Postal Service lists showing their addresses have changed.
Most county election boards across Georgia have rejected the challenges, but Muscogee and Ben Hill counties had required those voters to cast provisional ballots that would have been counted only after further review.
The runoffs will decide which political party holds a majority in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue face Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the Jan. 5 election.
Gardner, the sister of Democrat Stacey Abrams, ruled that the voter challenges violated federal laws protecting voting rights.
Systemic removals of voters are barred within 90 days of a federal election, according to the National Voter Registration Act. In addition, voters can’t be removed until they’ve been notified and then don’t vote in two federal election cycles.
Gardner ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, Majority Forward, a nonprofit organization that supports voter registration efforts represented by Democratic Party attorney Marc Elias.
“Republicans tried to disenfranchise over 300,000 Georgia voters. This victory means 4,000 voters in two counties are protected,” Elias wrote on Twitter. “We continue to monitor how other Georgia counties respond to the suppression scheme. Where necessary, we will sue and we will win.”
Change of address lists are unreliable sources for challenging voter eligibility, according to the plaintiffs. Voters who temporarily forward their mail, including members of the military and caregivers, are still allowed to participate in Georgia elections. In addition, voters may have moved back to Georgia.
Gardner’s ruling protected the registrations of 4,033 voters in Muscogee County and 152 voters in Ben Hill county.
The largest remaining challenge to Georgia voter eligibility is pending in Forsyth County, where the elections board found probable cause to contest the residency of over 5,000 voters based on a request by state Rep. Marc Morris, a Republican from Cumming.