Judge okays hearing to examine relationship of Trump prosecutors

“Because I think it’s possible that the facts alleged by the defendant could result in disqualification, I think an evidentiary hearing must occur to establish the record on those core allegations,” McAfee said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The judge said he would allow Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, to question Terrence Bradley, Wade’s former law partner who had represented him in his divorce case. Merchant believes that Bradley can speak to when Willis and Wade’s relationship began.

In a recent court filing, Merchant raised questions about statements made by Wade in a sworn affidavit, including that Wade did not begin his relationship with Willis until after he was contracted by the DA’s office in late 2021. (During Monday’s hearing, special prosecutor Anna Cross said the facts Wade swore to in his affidavit are “categorically true — they are 100 percent true.”)

McAfee said he would defer a decision on whether to honor or quash the subpoenas for the DA and other witnesses until after Bradley testifies. It is generally rare for prosecutors to be forced to answer questions under oath.

Roman has accused Willis and Wade of unjustly “enriching themselves” from the case, pointing to personal trips Wade covered for the two of them using money he earned from his work for the Fulton DA’s office. Roman’s legal filings have prompted the two to acknowledge being in a “personal relationship,” though the DA’s office said in a court filing they have done nothing wrong.

At Monday’s hearing, attorneys representing subpoenaed parties accused Merchant of going on a “fishing expedition” and improperly using subpoenas to try and dig up dirt that isn’t relevant to the underlying crimes of which her client is accused.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

In his first public comments about the accusations since they first arose in early January, McAfee said he would not spend time at the hearing discussing Wade’s credentials — or alleged lack thereof.

He indicated he would keep the Thursday hearing focused on whether Willis had any conflicts — and it now appears Bradley will be a star witness.

Merchant said Bradley would testify that numerous individuals in the DA’s office have personal knowledge of the romantic relationship between Willis and Wade. That includes when it began, whether they “cohabitated” and where they traveled together, she said.

Cross disputed that. She said none of the people Merchant subpoenaed have such knowledge.

“The defense is not bringing you facts. The defense is not bringing you law. The defense is bringing you gossip,” Cross said. “And the state cannot and the court should not condone that practice.”

Cross also disputed some of Merchant’s specific claims, including the suggestion that Wade lived with Willis until her father moved in with her. Cross said Willis’ father, John Clifford Floyd III, moved in with her before she even met Wade – and he has a change in driver’s license to prove it. Cross said Willis’ father never saw Wade there — and that the DA’s office plans to call him as a witness later this week to speak to that.

“If there’s a hearing, the state will establish, unequivocally, there was no cohabitation,” Cross said. “They never lived together.”

This is a breaking news story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.