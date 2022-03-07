Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Judge denies effort to delay statewide Georgia PSC elections

The Richard B. Russell Federal Building is seen on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

caption arrowCaption
The Richard B. Russell Federal Building is seen on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Case over at-large Public Service Commission elections heads to trial

A federal judge on Monday denied an attempt to postpone candidate qualifying for the Georgia Public Service Commission while a lawsuit over the legality of at-large elections is pending.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg allowed candidates to begin filing papers to run on schedule Monday, hours after his early morning decision.

Grimberg wrote that the plaintiffs failed to show a substantial likelihood of success in their case, which alleges that statewide elections for Public Service Commission illegally weaken representation of Black voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

Commission members must live in one of five districts, but voters across the entire state are allowed to vote for all commission seats. The Public Service Commission affects the finances of power and natural gas customers in Georgia, setting rates for Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light.

Grimberg’s 10-page order said the plaintiffs lacked enough evidence of discriminatory voting practices, racial appeals in political campaigns and inadequate responsiveness by elected officials.

Though Grimberg ruled against the plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction, he wrote that they will have an opportunity to present more evidence when the case goes to trial June 27.

If Grimberg decides in favor of the plaintiffs after the trial, he wrote that they could then seek relief before the Nov. 8 general election. The plaintiffs include members of the NAACP, Black Voters Matter Fund and Georgia Conservation Voters.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Hopefuls line up to challenge Marjorie Taylor Greene, but she’ll be hard to beat
6h ago
It’s qualifying week in Georgia. Here’s what to expect
7h ago
Candidates set to qualify, giving shape to Georgia’s primary and general elections
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top