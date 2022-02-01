Judge could release report alleging Georgia voting vulnerability

One option discussed in court would allow disclosure of the report to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that wrote a letter to the judge Jan. 21 informing her that potential vulnerabilities could be disclosed and mitigated.

Meanwhile, a version of the report could also be prepared for public consumption.

Both Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and election security advocates called last week for the report to be released following an article about it by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Raffensperger has said Georgia’s voting system is protected by audits, physical security, passwords and voter ID laws.

While the report remains confidential, its author, University of Michigan computer science professor Alex Halderman, has described a summary of vulnerabilities in Georgia’s voting system.

Halderman has said that someone with physical access to a voting touchscreen or election management computer could install malicious software that would change votes contained in QR codes printed on paper ballots. QR codes aren’t readable by the human eye, and voters have no way to know whether they match the printed text of their choices.