Journalists’ debate fashion: Purple is in

If there was a theme among the more than 800 national and international credentialed journalists in CNN’s press row awaiting the start of the presidential debate, it was purple.
Credit: Maya Prabhu
It seems that many journalists pulled out their best bipartisan purple garments — including our own stylish Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell and CBS News’ Caitlin Huey-Burns — for debate day here in Atlanta.
Some said they made a conscious decision not to choose Team Red or Team Blue. For others, it was about wearing a bright, bold color that would look good on television. And a few said it was simply a coincidence.
Either way, the journalists counting down to the debate were seeing purple.
