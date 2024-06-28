Breaking: Watch Live | CNN presidential debate in Atlanta
Journalists’ debate fashion: Purple is in

By
49 minutes ago

If there was a theme among the more than 800 national and international credentialed journalists in CNN’s press row awaiting the start of the presidential debate, it was purple.

AJC's Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell and CBS News’ Caitlin Huey-Burns wore purple to Thursday's presidential debate. They were two of many who did not choose Team Red or Team Blue.

It seems that many journalists pulled out their best bipartisan purple garments — including our own stylish Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell and CBS News’ Caitlin Huey-Burns — for debate day here in Atlanta.

Some said they made a conscious decision not to choose Team Red or Team Blue. For others, it was about wearing a bright, bold color that would look good on television. And a few said it was simply a coincidence.

Either way, the journalists counting down to the debate were seeing purple.

