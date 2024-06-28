Journalists’ debate fashion: Purple is in

If there was a theme among the more than 800 national and international credentialed journalists in CNN’s press row awaiting the start of the presidential debate, it was purple.

It seems that many journalists pulled out their best bipartisan purple garments — including our own stylish Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell and CBS News’ Caitlin Huey-Burns — for debate day here in Atlanta.