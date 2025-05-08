Politics
Politics

Josh McLaurin’s plans for a Democratic majority in the General Assembly

The Sandy Springs Democrat discussed his newly launched campaign for lieutenant governor and his connection to Vice President JD Vance.
State Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, speaks about a bill regarding booting cars at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

State Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, speaks about a bill regarding booting cars at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By
31 minutes ago

In Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein interviewed state Sen. Josh McLaurin about his newly launched campaign for lieutenant governor.

(L-R) AJC’s Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Shane Backler interview State Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, March 31, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

“If I were to win in 2026, that would be a four-year project and a leadership position to help fundraise, to help move the Senate Democratic caucus towards a majority,” said the Sandy Springs Democrat.

McLaurin, who has been vocal about the actions of the Trump administration in its first 100 days, also revisited his time as a college roommate of JD Vance at Yale Law School.

Before Trump’s election in 2016, McLaurin said he received a text from Vance suggesting Trump could be “America’s Hitler.” After Trump endorsed Vance’s run for U.S. Senate in 2022, McLaurin publicized the text.

“I very publicly lamented [Vance’s] trajectory in flipping on Trump. And so that’s been an interesting part of my journey,” said McLaurin.

Later in the podcast, AJC Washington Bureau Chief Tia Mitchell and AJC Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman reflect on World Press Freedom Day and the pressures faced by the media, from attacks by President Donald Trump to the challenges of artificial intelligence.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or other podcast platforms. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

More Stories

Keep Reading

State Sen. Josh McLaurin, a Democrat who grew up in east Cobb, is expected to launch his campaign for Lieutenant governor in Savannah on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Hyosub Shin / AJC file photo)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah

Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.

Democrats must flip House, ‘seize Trump’s power,’ Warnock says

At a South Atlanta town hall that lasted more than two hours, U.S. senator condemns Trump administration, calling its first 100 days ‘unabashed corruption’

LISTEN

AJC poll: Kemp vs. Ossoff in 2026 dead heat

The "Politically Georgia" hosts discuss the 2026 Senate race.

The Latest

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., speaks at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

‘MAGA warrior’ Buddy Carter jumps into Georgia Senate race against Ossoff

51m ago
OPINION

Jamie Dupree: Congress still in the dark on cuts to Department of Veterans Affairs

51m ago
OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Sen. MTG? Like Trump’s return, it could happen

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during a town hall at the Cobb County Civic Center on April 25 in Atlanta. Ossoff said Wednesday he is investigating corporate landlords and out-of-state companies buying up single-family homes in bulk. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Ossoff launches investigation into corporate takeover of Atlanta housing market

Citing American Dream for Rent, Georgia’s U.S. senator demands answers on bulk purchases of single-family homes.

‘A little bit out of control’: Atlanta council questions mayor’s budget

Dickens administration aims to cut about 150 city jobs this year to help make up projected deficit.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Sen. MTG? Like Trump’s return, it could happen

Before we count out Marjorie Taylor Green as someone with statewide potential in Georgia, rewind the tape to November to see who won here: Donald Trump