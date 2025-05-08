Josh McLaurin’s plans for a Democratic majority in the General Assembly

McLaurin, who has been vocal about the actions of the Trump administration in its first 100 days, also revisited his time as a college roommate of JD Vance at Yale Law School.

Before Trump’s election in 2016, McLaurin said he received a text from Vance suggesting Trump could be “America’s Hitler.” After Trump endorsed Vance’s run for U.S. Senate in 2022, McLaurin publicized the text.

“I very publicly lamented [Vance’s] trajectory in flipping on Trump. And so that’s been an interesting part of my journey,” said McLaurin.

Later in the podcast, AJC Washington Bureau Chief Tia Mitchell and AJC Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman reflect on World Press Freedom Day and the pressures faced by the media, from attacks by President Donald Trump to the challenges of artificial intelligence.

