Jones on Duncan’s non-endorsement: ‘You can’t miss something you never wanted’

Duncan defended Georgia’s election results and took heat for it from Trump supporters.

“I just have a hard time — me and my family, with all that we’ve gone through — to put our stamp of credibility on that,” Duncan said. “When your family receives death threats, when you receive mountains and mountains and mountains of negative attention, because somebody wants to lie about the outcome of an election, I have a problem with that.”

Duncan was part of a panel discussion with AJC reporters and former Gov. Roy Barnes, who praised the lieutenant governor’s unwillingness to endorse Jones, saying more politicians should take similar positions.

“We can no longer tolerate in a democracy people that don’t believe that elections are fair,” he said.

Barnes is supporting Jones’ Democratic opponent in the race for lieutenant governor, Charlie Bailey. Bailey also previously worked for Barnes’ law firm.

Jones and Duncan have a rocky history.

After the 2020 election, Jones was one of several Republican senators who backed attempts to overturn the presidential vote in Georgia in favor of Trump. When the legislative session resumed in 2021, Duncan announced that Jones would no longer serve as chairman of the Senate Insurance and Labor Committee.