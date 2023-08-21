Trump’s co-defendants also granted bond in Fulton election conspiracy case

Four of the 18 co-defendants indicted alongside former President Donald Trump in Fulton County were granted bond Monday ahead of their expected surrender to the county jail.

They include two of Trump’s campaign attorneys, John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, Atlanta attorney Ray Smith III and bail bondsman Scott Hall. All four still need to report to the Fulton County Jail by Friday at noon, the deadline for surrender set by District Attorney Fani Willis.

The consent bond orders were signed by Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee, who also set a $200,000 bond for Trump.

Conditions of bond for all four include requirements to report for pre-trial supervision every 30 days, which may be done by phone, and to appear in court as directed. They are not to violate any other laws, intimidate any witness or co-defendant in the case, and may have no contact with co-defendants or witnesses other than through counsel.

John Eastman - Trump campaign attorney

Charges (9): Violation of the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

Accusations: Testified remotely before Georgia lawmakers alongside co-defendant Rudy Giuliani in late 2020, contending there was evidence of widespread fraud in Georgia’s 2020 election; Involved in pressuring Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting the official Democratic electors in Georgia and other swing states in favor of “alternate” Trump electors.

Bond amount: $100,000

Kenneth Chesebro - Trump campaign attorney

Charges (7): Violation of the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents and two counts each of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

Accusations: Worked with Georgia GOP leadership to coordinate a slate of “alternate” Republican electors.

Bond amount: $100,000

Ray Smith III - Atlanta attorney

Charges (12): Violation of the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, two counts each of false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Accusations: A lawyer from the firm Smith & Liss, advised the alternate GOP electors who met in a committee room at the state Capitol to cast votes for Trump and signed documents falsely claiming Trump won.

Bond amount: $50,000

Scott Hall - Bail bondsman

Charges (7): Violation of the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Accusations: Seen on security footage at the Coffee County Board of Elections on Jan 7, 2021, where a team of pro-Trump operatives and a forensic data team copied sensitive elections hardware and software.

Bond amount: $10,000

— This story is developing. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.