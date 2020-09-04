Jimmy Carter endorses absentee ballots after White House cites him

President Donald Trump has questioned voting-by-mail in recent months, even as he cast a mail-in ballot in Florida last month.

Carter linked back to a May statement in which the Carter Center urged federal and state governments to expand access to vote-by-mail and “provide adequate funding as quickly as possible to allow for the additional planning, preparation, equipment, and public messaging that will be required.”

Citing the 2005 report, the center said voting-by-mail “creates increased logistical challenges and the potential for vote fraud” but that when ballot integrity safeguards are in place and candidates and party workers are barred from handling mail-in or absentee ballots “there was little evidence of voter fraud.”

“I urge political leaders across the country to take immediate steps to expand vote-by-mail and other measures that can help protect the core of American democracy — the right of our citizens to vote,” Carter said in May.

Voting records show that Carter submitted absentee-by-mail ballots for the March 24 presidential preference primary before it was postponed and for the June 9 primary.

Staff writer Mark Niesse contributed to this article.