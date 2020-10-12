In first debate, Ossoff and Perdue each try to paint rival as yes man or 'rubber stamp’

The Republican touted his support for the Trump administration’s Paycheck Protection Program economic stimulus measure, which he said saved more than 1 million Georgia jobs, and he highlighted his experience as a former Fortune 500 chief executive.

“All you’d do is be a rubber stamp for Chuck Schumer, who is locking this country down,” Perdue said in one testy exchange, invoking the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate. “It just seems to me that you’ll say anything to hide your radical socialist agenda.”

The sharpest clash took place when Perdue dismissed Ossoff’s critiques of his pandemic response as little more than “Monday morning quarterbacking” and “idle chatter.”

“Senator, I’m astounded. It’s not idle chatter, senator. It’s 220,000 Americans killed by a virus,” said Ossoff, who runs a firm that makes investigative documentaries, adding: “And listen to you — schoolyard insults. Not a shred of empathy. Not a shred of personal responsibility.”

The Republican pivoted by criticizing Ossoff’s firm for accepting a contract from a Hong Kong-based company with ties to Chinese officials.

“You took money from the Chinese government that originated this virus in the first place,” Perdue said.

Ossoff shot back: “That’s the swamp, folks.”

‘Real world’

The debate — the first of three — coincides with the start of the three-week early voting period that began Monday. The candidates are racing to lock up as many votes as they can as early as they can, and the online showdown will fast become a part of their get-out-the-vote messaging.

The debate, held virtually due to the pandemic, also took place as the Senate Judiciary Committee began confirmation hearings on Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s nominee for a Supreme Court vacancy.

Ossoff blasted Perdue for trying to “rush through” the appointment before the election, while the Republican scoffed at the Democrat’s vow that he would oppose an effort to increase the size of the court’s bench if Biden wins the White House and Democrats gain control of the Senate.

“He’ll be nothing but a rubber stamp when Chuck Schumer wants to pack that court,” Perdue said.

The race has grown testier as both campaigns and their allies flood the airwaves with more than $110 million worth of ads, many of them scathing attacks over a seat that could help determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Throughout the debate, Perdue declared that Ossoff supports the “defund the police” movement — an assertion that Ossoff has long denied — suggested he was in league with terrorists and falsely claimed the Democrat was endorsed by Communists.

And Ossoff accused Perdue of abusing his power and putting his loyalty to Trump ahead of Georgia, while also mocking his debate skills. Twice, he accused the senator of “reading from your notes that your staff has provided for you.”

Both tried to use Libertarian Shane Hazel, a third-party candidate who is trailing badly in the polls, as a foil to make their points about their rivals. The military veteran joked that the hourlong debate garnered him more attention than his entire campaign, and he cast himself as a model of “principled consistency.”

“You’re not going to get it through these types of politicians,” said Hazel, a former GOP congressional candidate.

For each of the two main candidates, it was a chance to confront his rival — virtually — with many of the attacks that have bombarded the airwaves.

No matter the question, Perdue often pivoted to charge Ossoff with epitomizing a “radical socialist agenda” — a variation of a phrase Perdue used repeatedly. Ossoff, meanwhile, raced to paint his opponent as hopelessly disconnected from the “real world where people are suffering."

“This isn’t about Democrats versus Republicans and liberals versus conservatives,” the Democrat said. “It’s about the people of the United States against crooks like you in Washington, too busy enriching yourself in office.”