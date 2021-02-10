Impeachment trial video gives Ossoff, Warnock new perspective of Capitol riot

“It clarified the violent nature of the event, as well as the size of the mob that breached and entered the U.S. Capitol,” he said.

Both Warnock and Ossoff were among the 56 senators who voted Monday to allow the trial to proceed, rejecting the Trump defense’s argument that he cannot face charges since he is no longer in office. Six Republicans joined with all 50 Democratic senators in that decision.

Warnock said last week that he hoped witnesses would be called during the trial, which is expected to last about a week. Ossoff was less committal, saying that is decision up to House managers and Trump’s defense attorneys.

“If neither legal team views that as necessary for prosecution or defense, then I’ll review the evidence they do present as I make my decision,” Ossoff said.

Each side currently has 16 hours to make its case to senators. Afterward, members will have the opportunity to ask questions before taking a vote on whether Trump is guilty.