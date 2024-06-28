How golf found its way into the debate

If elected, former President Donald Trump would be 82 at the end of a second term. In addition to a cognitive test, Trump said his annual physical exams showed he was “in great health.”

”I just won two club championships,” Trump said of playing in golf tournaments. “To do that you have to be quite smart. And you have to be able to hit the ball a long way. And I do it. He doesn’t do it. He can’t hit the ball more than 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match — he can’t hit the ball more than 50 yards.”