How golf found its way into the debate

If elected, former President Donald Trump would be 82 at the end of a second term. In addition to a cognitive test, Trump said his annual physical exams showed he was “in great health.”

”I just won two club championships,” Trump said of playing in golf tournaments. “To do that you have to be quite smart. And you have to be able to hit the ball a long way. And I do it. He doesn’t do it. He can’t hit the ball more than 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match — he can’t hit the ball more than 50 yards.”

President Joe Biden said when he was Vice President, he got his handicap (a number that represents a golfer’s ability based on their previous scores) and he would be happy to play golf with Trump if Trump “carried your own bag.”

Trump responded, “That’s the biggest lie, that he’s a six handicap, of all. … I’ve seen your swing, I know your swing.”

Biden tried to interject, prompting Trump to retort, “Let’s not act like children.”

”You’re a child,” Biden replied, before CNN moderator Dana Bash moved on to the next question.

