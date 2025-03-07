House staffer who tackled Georgia senator won’t be arrested

A Georgia House staffer will not face charges for his part in a tussle outside the chamber earlier this year that led to him shoving a state senator to the ground.

State Sen. Colton Moore, a Republican from Trenton, was seeking charges against the House speaker’s general counsel Keith Williams. Williams blocked Moore from entering the chamber during a Jan. 16 joint session of the House and Senate, grabbing and pushing the senator to the ground.

Moore said he would appeal the decision to superior court.