House staffer who tackled Georgia senator won’t be arrested

A Georgia House staffer will not face charges for his part in a tussle outside the chamber earlier this year that led to him shoving a state senator to the ground.
State Sen. Colton Moore, a Republican from Trenton, was seeking charges against the House speaker’s general counsel Keith Williams. Williams blocked Moore from entering the chamber during a Jan. 16 joint session of the House and Senate, grabbing and pushing the senator to the ground.
Moore said he would appeal the decision to superior court.
Fulton County Magistrate Judge Robert Wolf told Moore during a Friday hearing he had not proved probable cause for Williams to be issued a warrant. Moore was asking for Williams to be charged on a variety of charges including battery and aggravated battery.
“Is there evidence of battery? Is there evidence of aggravated battery? Perhaps,” Wolf said. “But there’s not sufficient probable cause. It doesn’t rise to that level, and that’s why I’m denying the warrant applications for battery and aggravated battery.”
The legal move from Moore continues a yearslong conflict with members of his own party in the House. Moore was banished from the House last year after disparaging deceased former House Speaker David Ralston, and the feud culminated in the physical altercation in January as he sought to enter the chamber.
