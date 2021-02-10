State leaders back $1,000 bonuses for most state employees

The plan would hike overall spending by $654 million.

The largest increase is in education, where the House and Senate went along with Kemp’s proposal to backfill 60% of the spending reductions that lawmakers approved last year, when they cut 10% because of fears that state revenue would plummet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That didn’t happen. In fact, state tax collections have increased 6.3% during the first seven months of this fiscal year.

The House and Senate agreed to push through a midyear budget in case they have to suspend the session — as they did in March — because of the pandemic.

The budget would also pay for 500 new school buses and increase support for nursing homes hit hard by COVID-19. It would add high-speed internet in rural areas and provide 10% raises for corrections and juvenile justice guards.

And it would spend $27 million to quickly modernize the Department of Public Health’s computer system that tracks immunizations and pay for several new staffers at the agency that has spent most of the past year fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.