State leaders back $1,000 bonuses for most state employees

House Speaker David Ralston announced plans Wednesday to hand out $1,000 bonuses to more than 57,000 state employees who earn less than $80,000 a year.
Last month Gov. Brian Kemp announced the same bonuses for Georgia’s public school teachers.
In both cases, the money for the raises is coming directly or indirectly from the federal government, which has provided billions of dollars to schools and greatly increased funding for the state’s Medicaid program, which provides health care to the poor and disabled.
The increase in federal Medicaid money means the state has to spend less, providing the savings used for the bonuses. The University System by law is an independent branch of government, so the General Assembly can’t mandate $1,000 bonuses. But Ralston said there are discussions with the system to hand them out to its staffers as well.
The announcement comes as the two chambers of the Legislature are about to give final approval to the midyear budget that funds state agencies through June 30.
The plan would hike overall spending by $654 million.
The largest increase is in education, where the House and Senate went along with Kemp’s proposal to backfill 60% of the spending reductions that lawmakers approved last year, when they cut 10% because of fears that state revenue would plummet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That didn’t happen. In fact, state tax collections have increased 6.3% during the first seven months of this fiscal year.
The House and Senate agreed to push through a midyear budget in case they have to suspend the session — as they did in March — because of the pandemic.
The budget would also pay for 500 new school buses and increase support for nursing homes hit hard by COVID-19. It would add high-speed internet in rural areas and provide 10% raises for corrections and juvenile justice guards.
And it would spend $27 million to quickly modernize the Department of Public Health’s computer system that tracks immunizations and pay for several new staffers at the agency that has spent most of the past year fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.