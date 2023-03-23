X

House passes bill to limit access to some info about police officers

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Georgia House voted unanimously Thursday in support of a bill that would prevent the public from obtaining some information about police officers from some government websites.

Senate Bill 215 would require local governments to remove personally identifiable information about law enforcement officers from all property records on the internet if the officers request it. Supporters say it would help prevent people from tracking down and harassing officers at home.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 166-0. It now returns to the Senate, which approved a different version of the bill last month.

About the Author

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias will start season on injured list
