House passes bill to limit access to some info about police officers

The Georgia House voted unanimously Thursday in support of a bill that would prevent the public from obtaining some information about police officers from some government websites.
Senate Bill 215 would require local governments to remove personally identifiable information about law enforcement officers from all property records on the internet if the officers request it. Supporters say it would help prevent people from tracking down and harassing officers at home.
The bill passed the House by a vote of 166-0. It now returns to the Senate, which approved a different version of the bill last month.
