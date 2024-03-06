Politics

House OKs package to avoid partial government shutdown as hard-liners balk

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde was one of six Georgia Republicans in the U.S. House who voted Wednesday against a package of six appropriation bills. The House passed the measure on a vote of 339-85 to avoid a partial federal shutdown that would have begun Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde was one of six Georgia Republicans in the U.S. House who voted Wednesday against a package of six appropriation bills. The House passed the measure on a vote of 339-85 to avoid a partial federal shutdown that would have begun Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)
By
24 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Hard-line conservative Republicans who had wanted the House to pass long-term appropriations bills one by one voted en masse against a measure that packaged six into one large “minibus” bill.

Still, the legislation passed with the overwhelming support of Democrats and more than half of Republicans. As a result, a partial government shutdown that would have begun Friday was averted. Budget negotiators now have until March 22 to bring the six remaining appropriations bills to the floor to keep those affected agencies from shutting down.

Six of Georgia’s nine Republican lawmakers voted against the $467.5 billion package, which was approved in a 339-85 vote. Three Georgia Republicans joined all five Democrats in the delegation supporting the bill.

The measure is being called a “minibus” — a play on the term “omnibus” — because it combined six of the 12 long-term spending bills, rather than all 12 packaged together.

Georgia Republican U.S. Reps. Rick Allen of Augusta, Andrew Clyde of Athens, Mike Collins of Jackson, Barry Loudermilk of Cassville, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome and Rich McCormick of Suwanee all voted against the bill.

Clyde posted a thread on X highlighting some of the $12.6 billion in earmarks contained in the minibus, which he said was characteristic of the irresponsible and bloated government spending in the package. He and other members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus had urged lawmakers to vote down the package.

Greene said the minibus represents not just inflated government spending but a continuance of Democratic priorities, and she criticized GOP leaders for not allowing amendments on the floor.

“Republicans have no excuse for having brought this minibus forward when we could have passed our single-subject appropriations bills and kept our promise to the American people,” she said.

HOW THEY VOTED ON THE GOVERNMENT FUNDING MINIBUS, H.Res. 1061

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

State Senate committee hears testimony about Fulton DA Willis2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Mary Mac’s roof collapses under torrent of rain in Midtown Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Haley’s out, and the general election campaign in Georgia is on
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Haley’s out, and the general election campaign in Georgia is on
3h ago

Credit: File photo

Athens DA faces new effort to oust her following slaying of nursing student
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Senate committee hears testimony on DA Fani Willis
2h ago
Georgia delegation to bring guests and grievances to Biden’s State of the Union
3h ago
Haley’s out, and the general election campaign in Georgia is on
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles