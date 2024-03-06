House OKs package to avoid partial government shutdown as hard-liners balk

The measure is being called a “minibus” — a play on the term “omnibus” — because it combined six of the 12 long-term spending bills, rather than all 12 packaged together.

Georgia Republican U.S. Reps. Rick Allen of Augusta, Andrew Clyde of Athens, Mike Collins of Jackson, Barry Loudermilk of Cassville, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome and Rich McCormick of Suwanee all voted against the bill.

Clyde posted a thread on X highlighting some of the $12.6 billion in earmarks contained in the minibus, which he said was characteristic of the irresponsible and bloated government spending in the package. He and other members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus had urged lawmakers to vote down the package.

Greene said the minibus represents not just inflated government spending but a continuance of Democratic priorities, and she criticized GOP leaders for not allowing amendments on the floor.

“Republicans have no excuse for having brought this minibus forward when we could have passed our single-subject appropriations bills and kept our promise to the American people,” she said.

HOW THEY VOTED ON THE GOVERNMENT FUNDING MINIBUS, H.Res. 1061

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee