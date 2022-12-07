Herschel Walker concedes and says, ‘we put up one heck of a fight’

Herschel Walker conceded to Democrat Raphael Warnock Tuesday night and said, “I’m never gonna stop fighting for Georgia.”
“There’s no excuses in life and I am not going to make any excuses now because we put up one heck of a fight,” Walker said in a short speech to supporters at the College Football Hall of Fame.
He made no mention of Warnock but urged his backers to “believe in America and continue to believe in the Constitution and believe in our elected officials most of all.”
Appearing subdued, Walker acknowledged the strain of the race, which included a barrage of damaging revelations about his personal life ranging from alleged abortions to children he had not publicly acknowledged.
Speaking about his wife Julie, who stood behind him, Walker said, “she’s been through a tough time.”
“I want to thank all of of you as well,” he said to the crowd. “Because, we’ve been through a tough journey, have we not?”
Walker reflected on all the things he has done in his life, from football to the Olympic bobsled team.
“But the best thing I‘ve ever done in my whole entire life is to run for this Senate seat right here,” he said.
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Credit: Curtis Compton