Herschel Walker accuser says she felt “threatened” after revealing pregnancy

In the new interview, the woman said her relationship with Walker, who was married, changed after she became pregnant.

”He was very clear that he did not want me to have the child and he said that he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him that I would not be safe and that the child would not be safe,” she said,

“That’s very menacing,” ABC reporter Juju Chang replied.

“It is very menacing. It is very menacing. And I felt threatened and I thought I had no choice,” she said.

The woman is the second to come forward to claim that Walker encouraged her to have an abortion after becoming pregnant by him. That other woman, who has spoken to other news outlets without revealing her name or her face has declined to speak to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She told other outlets that Walker paid for her 2009 abortion and urged her to have a second, but she did not. She and Walker have a child together.

A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows Walker and his Democratic opponent, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock are running neck and neck. Both campaigns are preparing for a December runoff if no candidate gets a majority of the vote in the Nov. 8 election.