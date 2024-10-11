Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia

Trafalgar also found Trump with a 1-point edge at 46% to 45%, which was consistent with its previous poll. In 2016, Trafalgar predicted a Trump victory based on shy voters who were hesitant to reveal their preference for him. The organization was less accurate in following cycles.

Redfield & Wilton Strategies, in partnership with The Telegraph, has the race tied, which marks a gain of 2 percentage points for Harris from the previous survey.

The previous 10 days of polling shows Trump leading two polls by 1 percentage point and two ties. The polling average has Trump leading by about 1 percentage point, which is well within the margin of error.

Gamblers continue to be more bullish on Trump than the experts and polls. The price for a share predicting a Republican win on Predictit climbed 7 cents in the past week to 68 cents. A share predicting a Democratic win fell 6 cents to 36 cents. On Polymarket, prices favor Trump but have remained stable since last week. A user betting on Trump would win about $16 for wagering $10, compared with $25 on a $10 wager for Harris.