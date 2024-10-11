Politics

Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia

Polling over the past week continues to show the race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris remains tight. (Matthew Hatcher/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Polling over the past week continues to show the race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris remains tight. (Matthew Hatcher/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
By
1 hour ago

Another week of polling shows a narrow presidential election in Georgia.

There were three polls released this week. One showed a tie between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, and two gave Trump an edge of 1 percentage point. Basically the race remains a coin flip.

Two polls showed Trump with a lower level of support compared with those organizations’ previous polls from September. A poll from Emerson and The Hill had Trump with a 1 percentage point edge, compared with 3 points in mid-September. This poll also asks undecided voters, who they’re leaning toward. The small number of undecideds broke toward Harris. When combined with voters more sure of their choice, the poll shows a tied race.

Trafalgar also found Trump with a 1-point edge at 46% to 45%, which was consistent with its previous poll. In 2016, Trafalgar predicted a Trump victory based on shy voters who were hesitant to reveal their preference for him. The organization was less accurate in following cycles.

Redfield & Wilton Strategies, in partnership with The Telegraph, has the race tied, which marks a gain of 2 percentage points for Harris from the previous survey.

The previous 10 days of polling shows Trump leading two polls by 1 percentage point and two ties. The polling average has Trump leading by about 1 percentage point, which is well within the margin of error.

Gamblers continue to be more bullish on Trump than the experts and polls. The price for a share predicting a Republican win on Predictit climbed 7 cents in the past week to 68 cents. A share predicting a Democratic win fell 6 cents to 36 cents. On Polymarket, prices favor Trump but have remained stable since last week. A user betting on Trump would win about $16 for wagering $10, compared with $25 on a $10 wager for Harris.

About the Author

Follow Isaac Sabetai on twitter

Isaac Sabetai is an audience specialist with the state and federal politics team. He builds data visualizations and other projects that help explain what Georgia lawmakers are doing and how the state is or isn't changing.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Harris and Trump are anything but confident as early voting starts in Georgia2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s voters prepare to make their voices heard
Placeholder Image

Credit: Getty, The Washington Post

Kamala Harris’ campaign gains edge on Donald Trump in radio and digital ads in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Turning Point wants to revolutionize how Republicans turn out voters. Some are skeptical
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Harris and Trump are anything but confident as early voting starts in Georgia2h ago
HURRICANE HELENE
Georgia officials dread another prolonged fight for federal hurricane aid
Democrats are leaning on star power in Georgia to help elect Kamala Harris
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/B

Atlanta ranked as best U.S. city for Black homebuyers
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump offer starkly different views on climate change
Athens airport potential expands, fueled by Georgia football’s elite run