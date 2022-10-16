Health care, abortion among hot topics at 6th Congressional District debate

McCormick also far outpaces Christian, a fellow military veteran, in fundraising. During the period between July 1 and Sept. 30, McCormick received $638,541 in campaign contributions compared to Christian’s $33,951.

McCormick ended the quarter with $320,001 in cash on hand, nearly eight times the $41,479 left in Christian’s account.

Christian’s platform is closely aligned with Democratic Party priorities like gun control, expanded access to health care and abortion rights.

McCormick said he supports Georgia’s abortion law, which bans procedures after fetal cardiac activity is detected with limited exceptions. He said the issue should be left up to states, casting doubt on whether he would support the 15-week abortion ban that some Republicans in Congress have proposed.

Christian said he would support a federal law backed by Democrats that protects abortion access.

“I believe that we need to codify Roe v Wade; it was the law of the land for 50 years,” he said. “And we need to make sure that we protect the integrity of women to be able to make their private decisions with their doctors and with their own families over their own health care and over their own bodies.”