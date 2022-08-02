Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges

Cobb County police searched Azarian’s home Thursday when they said Azarian confirmed he owned the email address but requested an attorney when he was asked about “child sexual abuse material coming from that account.”

Police said they found child pornography on Azarian’s phone, including photos of a minor girl engaged in sex with a male. The warrant did not include the ages of the girl or the male. Police say Azarian sent both photos to someone else.

Azarian has worked for the Georgia Senate since June 1999 and has been the interim director of the Senate Research Office since last year. The office assists senators and the lieutenant governor, providing analysis of state policy and legislation.