Kamala Harris outraised Donald Trump every month in Georgia this election

Every month since Vice President Kamala Harris joined the presidential race, her campaign collected more contributions from large-dollar donors in Georgia than former President Donald Trump.
Last month, Harris raised more than $2.4 million compared with Trump’s $1.6 million, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of the latest filings from the Federal Election Commission. September is the third month where Harris’ haul has trumped that of Trump.
The totals are similar to the campaign’s fundraising in prior months. Since Harris joined the race, she has consistently raised more than $2.4 million each month from the state, while Trump’s monthly total ranged from $1.2 million to $1.6 million.
Overall, the Harris campaign has raised over $11.5 million from the state this election cycle. Georgians donated over $10.6 million to the Trump campaign over the same period of time.
The most recent filings updated the totals from prior months and include individual donations of more than $200 made directly to the campaign or contributions that came through an affiliated committee.
Harris pulled in an average of $82,000 each day last month, grossing her most on Sept. 11, the day after the presidential debate. That day she raised over $411,000.
On average, Trump raised $52,000 per day last month.
The former president’s highest fundraising day was Sept. 30 when he brought in over $134,000 from the state after a visit to Valdosta, a city impacted by Hurricane Helene. Just $300 came from Valdosta, however. Most of the donations that day came from Atlanta, Cumming and Savannah.
