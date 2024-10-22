Kamala Harris outraised Donald Trump every month in Georgia this election

Every month since Vice President Kamala Harris joined the presidential race, her campaign collected more contributions from large-dollar donors in Georgia than former President Donald Trump.

Last month, Harris raised more than $2.4 million compared with Trump’s $1.6 million, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of the latest filings from the Federal Election Commission. September is the third month where Harris’ haul has trumped that of Trump.

The totals are similar to the campaign’s fundraising in prior months. Since Harris joined the race, she has consistently raised more than $2.4 million each month from the state, while Trump’s monthly total ranged from $1.2 million to $1.6 million.