Harris campaign zeroes in on AAPI communities in Georgia and other swing states

“I appreciate the Harris campaign doing everything in their power to earn every single vote,” said Georgia House Democratic Caucus Whip Sam Park of Lawrenceville. “Certainly, as we saw in 2020, the Asian American voters in Georgia turned out in droves and we look forward to seeing that in November when we win Georgia again in coalition with all of our other (coalition) communities.”

The number of voters who identify as Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders rose across the country between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. census, but the increase was among the biggest in Georgia, where participation rose by more than 80%.

“While the Vice President continues to fight relentlessly to keep our families safe, Donald Trump actively encourages anti-Asian hate and remains an active danger to our families and freedoms,” Harris-Walz AANHPI Spokesperson Andrew Peng said, referring to previous Trump statements such as calling COVID-19 the “kung flu” or the “China virus.”

Harris isn’t the only presidential political connection for Indian Americans. The wife of Republican nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, Usha Vance, is also Indian American.

While AAPI voters skewed Democratic in the 2022 elections across the country, a higher proportion voted for Republicans that cycle than in 2018, according to exit polls. Steven Cheung, a senior campaign advisor for Trump, said there is “no bigger advocate” for the AAPI community than the former president.

“He created an environment where diversity, equal opportunity and prosperity were afforded to everybody,” Cheung said. “Anyone who says otherwise is disgustingly using the AAPI community to play political games for their own benefit.”